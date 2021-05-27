One comment made by Dominic Cummings with which I was in total agreement concerned the top echelons of our civil service.
He confirmed what many have thought for years - it is an old boys club full of incompetents who are totally out of their depth.
What he said about the Health Secretary, meanwhile, can only result in either Hancock resigning or Cummings facing a very expensive libel case.
Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby
