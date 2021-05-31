A new transport pressure group has been launched in York – to lobby on behalf of pedestrians.

The new WalkYork group has been set up by retired transport expert Prof Tony May and former architect and town planner Roger Pierce.

“We realised that, whilst there are many groups in the city representing bus users, cyclists, partially-sighted and other disabled people, taxi operators and business interests, no-one speaks directly for people who walk as part of their daily lives,” Mr Pierce said. “They have been the ‘silent majority’ in York for too long.”

The new group, which will be non-political, has already been placed on the council's transport consultation list, Mr Pierce said. It will operate by email - with members being notified about proposed transport schemes that may affect pedestrians, and their views sought and collated before being passed on to the council.

There are already 50 members - but the hope is to increase that to about 300, representing all age groups and walks of life, Mr Pierce said. Eventually, the aim is to set up a steering committee to run the group.

WalkYork has already lobbied the council about proposed changes to the Bootham/ Gillygate junction, and has welcomed the fact a decision has now been put back until September.

York transport boss Cllr Andy D’Agorne is positive about the creation of the new group.

Walking is an essential form of ‘transport’, and one that has too often been neglected, he said. “We welcome WalkYork.”

As well as the Bootham/ Gillygate junction changes, other issues the new group hopes to get involved in include whether to keep the temporary extensions to city centre pedestrian zones introduced last year – and whether to extend the zone to include Deangate.

“These are controversial and difficult questions,” Mr Pierce said. “WalkYork will ensure that the views of pedestrians are heard loud and clear. Our influence is going to depend on the number of members. So we ask as many residents as possible to join us."

To join WalkYork, or to find out more, email walkyork2020@gmail.com, visit walk-york.com or call 078 414 79 699.