THE Cinderella on Ice show has a message for its families in search of a fairytale after changing venues in York.
The Dancing on Ice style spectacular - featuring some of the world's most elite entertainers and skilled skaters - was due to take place at Rawcliffe Park between August 17 and 22.
But after discussions with environmental health, the show is unable to go ahead as previously planned.
Cinderella on Ice will now take place at Roko Health Club and tickets are still available to purchase via www.fairytaleonice.com
TV star and three-time champion Dan Whiston is headlining this take on the timeless fairytale of Cinderella with seven locations chosen out of the whole of the UK.
Dan won Dancing On Ice three times with partners Gaynor Faye of Coronation Street, Hayley Tamaddon of Coronation Street and Beth Tweddle, Olympic Bronze Medalist.
Now as he steps back to become the TV show's Associate Creative Director, Dan is among the talented cast of Cinderella On Ice hoping to enchant families.
Cinderella on Ice will feature breath taking aerial feats, expertly choreographed routines and an enchanting storyline.
“I cannot wait to get back on the ice and for the crowds to witness this amazing show after such a troubled past 12 months of lockdowns," Dan said.
"We hope to both wow and amaze!”
Other locations include Lincoln Showground (August 3-8, 2021), Middlesbrough (August 29-September 5, 2021), Perth, Errol Showground (September 14-19, 2021), Edinburgh, Royal Highland Showground (September 28-October 3, 2021), Durham, Rainton Arena (October 12-17), Brighton (October 26–October 31, 2021).