POLICE were taken totally by surprise when they stopped this vehicle.
North Yorkshire Police say officers pulled over a Skoda Octavia in Norton near Malton after records showed it had no insurance.
And they were shocked when nine people got out.
One passenger was in the front seat, five were in the back seat and two climbed out of the boot.
To make matters even worse, two of the car doors would not open and one of the front tyres was so bald the inner cord was visible.
The alarming footage was captured on a police car dashcam.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “If it had been involved in a collision, the consequences don’t bear thinking about. It would have caused absolute carnage.”
The vehicle was seized, along with 17 other uninsured and untaxed vehicles stopped in targeted deployments across North Yorkshire for UN Global Road Safety Week last week.
The driver was also reported for dangerous driving and having no insurance.
The spokesman added: “We’re continuing our targeted road safety deployments throughout the summer and beyond, to keep everyone safe and take illegal drivers and vehicles off the road.”
