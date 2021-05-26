MEADOWFEST is set to return this July with live music by Malton's riverside, meadows and gardens.

Taking place at The Talbot Hotel, the family-friendly festival will take place from 10am to 10pm on Saturday, July 31.

Main Stage headliners The Lightning Seeds will be supported by ‘The God of Hellfire’ Arthur Brown, known for his 1968 UK number one hit ‘Fire’ by the Crazy World of Arthur Brown. Whitby-born Brown is known for his flamboyant performances and is set to give a show to remember.

The lineup also includes some of Yorkshire’s finest talent such as The Y Street Band, Ben Beattie’s After Midnight Band, Flatcap Carnival, Hyde Family Jam and ‘The UK’s maddest party band’ HUGE! – promising festivalgoers an eclectic mix of funk, blues, reggae, ska and rock to get everyone in the party spirit!

Other confirmed acts are Ian Collingwood, Penny Whispers, Ross McWhirter, Mooch and the Tengu Taiko Drummers.

Amidst the stunning backdrop, Meadowfest will feature some of the region’s best street food stands, including Pizza Chef of the Year 2019 Mark Baber from Wood Fire Dine.

The fabulous Yorkshire Bus Bar will be on hand to offer artisan Yorkshire-produced drinks, as well as leading brand lagers, ciders, wine, prosecco, Pimm’s and soft drinks. There will also be a whole host of arts and children’s entertainment plus onsite fairground rides for the thrill seekers of the family.

Tom Naylor-Leyland, Festival Director, said: “We are so delighted to announce the acts that will be joining The Lightning Seeds on Meadowfest’s mainstage. It’s been a long time since we’ve heard live music and with such an eclectic mix of showstopping performers, we can guarantee that it will be a day to remember!”

He continues: “I’d encourage anyone whose interested in coming along to Meadowfest this year to act fast and secure your tickets now – there will only be a limited number of tickets available on the day!”

The main stage, set within a natural amphitheatre, means visitors can party up front or relax on the sloping festival lawn which looks directly onto the main stage. There is free parking nearby with the festival just a 10 minute walk from Malton train station.

There is still chance to purchase one of the limited number of Early Bird tickets, which are on sale until Bank Holiday Monday, May 31.

To view full details of the event and to purchase tickets, visit www.visitmalton.com/meadowfest

Early Bird tickets are priced at £25 while tickets on the gate will be £35 (subject to availability). Accompanied children under 16 go free.

Tickets include free parking in the nearby Riverside Meadow.