A YORK building consultancy has restructured a key team to meet growing client demand.
Surveyor Joe Nasson has joined the reshaped projects team at LHL Group to support commercial and residential schemes nationally.
Joe, a chartered building surveyor who lives in York, joins the nine-member multi-disciplinary team, which comprises building surveyors, project managers and architectural designers, with support from a quantity surveying team.
Managing director, Richard Hampshire, has led the restructure following the retirement of senior staff and to meet demand nationally.
Joe who has previously worked on schemes at Nestle and Bootham School, York, has recently provided project management and employer’s agent services for projects valued at between £1m and £8m. He also provides pre-acquisition building surveys, dilapidations assessments, party wall advice, condition schedules, preventative maintenance schedules, contract administration and project monitoring.
He said: “I’m excited to join a buoyant and busy business with a great reputation in a challenging time for many commercial sectors, and being part of the newly-structured projects team which will drive major schemes forward for a wide range of clients.”
Richard Hampshire said: “We have been very busy during the pandemic and I’m pleased to welcome a surveyor of Joe Nasson’s significant experience to our restructured projects team to handle our increasing workload and to give me senior professionals working together on projects across our offices in York, Hull and Harrogate.”
LHL Group works on a wide range of commercial, residential, industrial and heritage projects nationwide.