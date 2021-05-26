A YORK woman has described doing a "double take" after a duck left a special surprise on her garden table.
Gail Perry, who lives near Marygate, was on her way downstairs on Tuesday morning when she spotted an unusual sight from the window.
The female duck had laid an egg and flew off a short while later with her mate.
"It was just so funny," she told The Press.
"I came down the stairs and I did a double take on the landing. I thought, just a minute!
"I dropped everything and got my phone and took some pictures. It was just sat in the middle of the table with an egg behind it.
"It was just a shock and I really didn't know what to do. I thought, what do I do in this situation? I just left it for a while.
"I asked my neighbours what I should do - one said have it as breakfast and another said have it with orange sauce.
"Someone asked if I was going to incubate the egg.
"She flew off so I was left with the egg."
