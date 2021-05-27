A YOUNG robber who claimed he was a "gangster of York" has been jailed for breaking both arms of a man in a city centre mob attack.

Kenny Carl Thomas “revels in his reputation for violence” and claimed he “wanted to kill” the man he and others chased for 600 metres at night over Lendal Bridge and into Rougier Street, said Recorder Richard Woolfall.

There the pursuers attacked the 22-year-old bricklayer with weapons, striking him eight or nine times as he cowered on the ground trying to protect himself with his arms.

Thomas was armed with a wooden pole he had picked up off a pallet.

The onslaught only ended when witnesses including a student and door staff intervened.

Thomas had been “looking for trouble” when he and others encountered the victim and friends at the start of the totally unprovoked attack, said the judge.

It was the latest in a series of violent crimes by Thomas starting when he was 14.

He had previously been jailed for five years for random street muggings of strangers in the city centre.

Jailing Thomas for the “Gangster of York” crimes, Recorder Woolfall told Hull Crown Court: “It is clear in this case he did revel in his reputation as being someone who was violent.

He declared Thomas a dangerous offender and sentenced him to 10 years in prison, plus five years on extended licence.

“You did say, it was said you had wanted to kill him ….. you said you were the Gangsters of York,” he told Thomas.

Thomas, now 22, of Crombie Avenue, Clifton, denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent and carrying an offensive weapon but was convicted by a Hull jury in April.

He had been 19 at the time of the attacks, and on prison parole.

Andrew Finlay, prosecuting, said the victim had been so traumatised by what happened to him on May 30, 2019, he had left York to start a new life elsewhere.

After the attack, he had been unable to work, constantly looking over his shoulder, too terrified to go to his local pub without other adults and having to depend on his parents.

He had had to have plates inserted into both his arms and spend six days in hospital.

For months, he had been unable to move his arms and had suffered panic attacks and flashbacks.

He could now move his arms and his mental health was improving.

Defence barrister Glenn Parsons said Thomas wanted to say sorry to the victim for the injuries and the lasting effects of the assault.

He was supported by his mother and his girlfriend was standing by him, hoping that they could make a life together after his release.

Thomas had suffered domestic abuse as a child, said the defence barrister.

The judge said a probation report said Thomas had claimed he had a “happy family life”.

Thomas’ younger brother Jack James Thomas, 18, of the same address stood trial with him accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was acquitted.

Both were arrested after a public police appeal.