A TEA party is planned for a community garden in York.
York Travellers Trust are planning to host their tea party in The Lanes Community Garden site at the end of Pembroke Street in Clifton tomorrow (May 27) from 12-3pm.
Organisers say eveyone is welcome to attend.
As The Press has previously reported, residents have transformed a formerly derelict plot of land in to a green oasis for people who live in the surrounding terraced streets, where outside space is at a premium.
The initial project, was supported by Make it York’s Bloom! and made possible by the fundraising efforts of the garden committee who received a boost from York’s UFO from TalkTalk.