Everyone knows that York is a beautiful city. What we don't often notice is that that beauty is more than skin deep.

Picture postcard views of classic York scenes are ten a penny. But if you look closely, there is real beauty to be found, too, in many of the city's unexpected details or quirky, unusual views. How often do you notice the patterns in flagstones; unusual railings; or even the elegant shapes made by early brick air-vents, for example?

York Civic Trust has just launched a new digital image project -‘York Hidden Beauty’ - to try to capture this.

Trust chief executive Andrew Morrison said: “Everyone knows York is a beautiful place. But in the coming months, we’re all going to hear a great deal more about the importance of beauty in our towns and cities - all as part of the Government’s drive to include the idea of ‘beauty’ in English planning law. So we are keen to get people thinking about ‘beauty’ now and what it means in a York context. We think the best way to do this is to invite everyone to show what York’s hidden beauty is."

Communications officer Megan McKenna added: “We are hoping anyone and everyone gets involved. There’s some great, very stylish arty photos already, but anyone with a mobile phone and a good eye for an interesting aspect of York’s hidden beauty is just as welcome."

To take part, post your photos on social media with the @yorkhiddenbeauty tag, or email them to info@yorkcivictrust.co.uk.

We have a few of the photographs that have been submitted already on these pages, and you can see more on social media - check out @yorkhiddenbeauty on Instagram, or the civic trust's Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Ultimately, members of the public will be asked to vote for their favourites. There will be an ‘expert’ panel discussion of some of the images on June 10 as part of the York Festival of Ideas, then a digital or temporary open exhibition later in the year.