TWO men have been arrested during a raid today by police and council officials on a York barbershop.
North Yorkshire Police said that officers had carried out a warrant at businesses premises in Bishopthorpe Road this morning.
"This is in support of City of York Council’s enforcement action against a barber shop for alleged breaches of public health restrictions related to adopting Covid-19 safety measures," said a spokesman.
“Two men from York, aged 30 and 18, have been arrested in connection with the matter and are being held in custody while inquiries continue.”
The Press reported earlier that Q Gentlemens Barbershop had been closed down following a wrangle over Covid face mask rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment