A YORK firm of funeral directors is to take part in the Great British Spring Clean - and is inviting neighbours to help them in keeping the area tidy.
A team of staff from J Rymer in Monkgate will be taking part in the national campaign organised by Keep Britain Tidy between 6pm and 7.30pm on Tuesday June 8.
A spokesperson said a limited supply of PPE and litter grabbers would be provided to people wanting to help.
Funeral manager Richard Jackson said: “This is the country’s biggest mass-action environmental campaign and by getting involved we will help to create cleaner streets and public spaces.It is suitable for all ages and we are excited to see how much we can do in one evening.”
A gazebo will be put up on the funeral home's front lawn so litter pickers can receive free refreshments on their return, and a special prize will be given to those collecting the heaviest bag of litter.