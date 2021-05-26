A POP up cinema is coming to Dalby Forest, giving you the chance to watch some of the world's favourite movies under a beautiful canopy of trees.

With the 2021 season starting this bank holiday weekend, you can watch a double feature of Mamma Mia and Bohemian Rhapsody. Throughout the summer more family favourites will be coming to the big screen with Grease, Back to the Future, ET, Dirty Dancing, A Star is Born, The Empire Strikes Back, and The Greatest Showman.

The shows are billed as a 'forest camp out' after Forestry England granted special permission to the organisers.

Pop-up Cinema Yorkshire is part of Scarborough based C3 Events who have previously been responsible for the hugely popular Beached Festival, Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre and the annual firework spectacular ‘Starfire’.

A high quality cinema system will be erected for the events as well as a range of themed food and drink stalls with a licensed bar.

Mike Lynskey of C3 Events said, “This is our sixth year showing movies in Dalby Forest and it’s a fabulous place to watch a film. There is a brilliant atmosphere and obviously the forest is beautiful.

"We’ve been working very hard with Forestry England and the local authority to put Covid safety measures in place and plan to make the shows as safe as we possibly can. But we’re positive that our cinemas won’t just be an exercise in running a Covid safe event. I think it’s time we all had a bit of fun too.

"You cannot normally camp in the forest so were very lucky that Forestry England have allowed us to do this. It’s quite a special thing. So pack your picnic and your tent and join us for an incredible cinematic forest adventure.

"Our August screening of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back has already sold out, so grab your tickets while you can.”

Tickets are available online at www.popupcinema.org - priced from £14.50 for adults and £9.50 for children.

Only a limited number of tickets are available and early booking is advised.

The screenings take place in the evenings and begin at sunset.