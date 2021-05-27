RESIDENTS struggling with their finances because of the pandemic are set to get £75 off their council tax bill in York.
City of York Council will award the discount to people who already receive council tax support – with their monthly payments reduced for this year.
A council spokesperson says the discount is automatically applied.
Everyone who is eligible has been contacted and will be issued with a new council tax bill.
Cllr Nigel Ayre said: “Recognising that the coming year will present financial challenges to many households across the city, we’ve chosen to allocate this additional funding to automatically provide discounts to Council Tax Support recipients.
“We hope it goes some way to help alleviate the money worries which have come about with the pandemic. Please do contact us if you are concerned about your finances or need help or advice about benefits and other support.” Visit york.gov.uk/CouncilTaxSupport
