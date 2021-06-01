A CITY centre hotel which underwent a lockdown transformation has enjoyed a surge in bookings as public confidence grows.

Galtres Lodge Hotel has had a 50 per cent increase in bookings for June after reopening for overnight guests and indoor dining.

The independently-owned hotel is embarking on a new chapter, with a brand new reception area, revamped public areas and a refurbished Forest restaurant.

The new features are in addition to the appeal of the hotel's oak-adorned rooms, with Georgian-themed décor and Minster views, and its dog-friendly status.

The owners who are keen to share their new look with locals and visitors alike following the lessening of lockdown restrictions say they have been inundated with bookings since announcing their reopening.

The news is reflected in booking figures at numerous other accommodation providers in and around York, with the city's enduring appeal already attracting back day-trippers and staycationers.

Rebecca Hill, owner of the 12-bedroom hotel and restaurant, said: “It’s a wonderful feeling to be open again and to be welcoming guests at both the hotel and Forest restaurant.

"We’re especially excited for visitors to see the results of our refurbishment, which has been keeping us busy during the lockdown and has given us something positive to focus on at an otherwise difficult time.

“The response so far has been fantastic, and we have noticed an increase of 50 per cent in bookings for June, which shows that consumer confidence is strong.

“We’ve also noticed a slight change in consumer behaviour since we announced our reopening, with people now planning further ahead with bookings and booking throughout the week - not just for weekends.

“This is incredibly reassuring to those working in hospitality as it shows people are still choosing to support the sector and will come at other days and times to do so.”

Galtres Lodge has also introduced The Hideaway, a snug, new private dining area where its seasonal new menu will be served, with each dish using locally-sourced ingredients, including fish and meat from the Shambles market.

Al fresco dining is available in the newly-refurbished outdoor space, The Secret Garden. Nestled away in a courtyard, guests can enjoy the restaurant’s à la carte menu under fairy lights, with warming heaters and overhead cover.