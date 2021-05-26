TECHNOLOGY caught up with a medieval York guild when they installed a new Master.

Ann Deller will hold the post at the Company of Cordwainers and was sworn in during a ceremony that took place online via Zoom instead of at the Merchant Adventurers Hall as is customary.

Ann is York born and bred and was Sheriff’s Lady in 2011/12 supporting her husband Alan when he was Sheriff of York. Now the boot is on the other foot as he will be her consort for the year.

Ann was also voted Tourism Ambassador of the Year in 2018 for her voluntary work by Visit York. She has been a member of the Association of Voluntary Guides to the City of York since 1970 serving as Chairman on several occasions, a Mansion House guide and a member of York Archaeological Trust.

At the ceremony Ann said: “I am honoured and delighted to have been voted in as Master of this ancient Guild and will do my best to represent the Company at functions in York and beyond.” She has chosen York Against Cancer as her charity.

At the ceremony Geoffrey Berry was sworn in as Master Elect along with the Court of Assistants who support the Master during her year of office.

The Company was also delighted that a limited number of members were able to attend their Annual Charter Day Service at All Saints, Pavement. Instead of a Church packed with visiting Masters from York, London and Scotland this was a socially distanced service but the Company was honoured to welcome the Lord Mayor, Cllr Janet Looker at her first and last service of this Civic Year.

The Company of Cordwainers is one of the seven current York Guilds. Cordwainers were shoemakers and derived their name from Cordova in Spain where, in Medieval times, the finest goatskin leather was produced.

The Company dates from 1395. It ceased to exist in 1808, but was refounded in 1977.