AN AWARD-winning architectural practice and historic buildings consultancy has opened a studio in York.
Donald Insall Associates' new studio in the city will act as a base for the Northeast of England and is the practice’s ninth office in the UK.
It will be headed up by Tom Bromet, who was previously an associate in the London office.
Founded in 1958, Donald Insall Associates has been instrumental in helping local authorities, English Heritage, the National Trust and private individuals to ensure a future for the UK’s built heritage for generations.
The practice has a longstanding commitment to combining expertise in restoration, reuse and remodelling with creativity.
The variety of past and potential projects in the York area, from small villages to city centres, from grand estates to disused industrial buildings, has proven attractive in terms of breadth and the unique challenges each site presents to mobilise the practice’s knowledge and innovation.
Tom Bromet, who was born and educated in Yorkshire, has been working on a number of projects in the region in recent years including a conservation management plan and repairs to the York city walls, and a series of major projects at Grade I listed Wentworth Woodhouse near Rotherham.
Tom is a committed champion of reducing climate impact, and chairs Donald Insall Associates’ sustainability group.
The York studio will work with associate director Dorian Proudfoot of the firm’s Chester office, who brings expertise in both historic buildings and modern construction methods, along with experience of specialist conservation skills.
In his 10 years with the practice, Dorian has been involved with a major project to increase public access at Chester’s Grade I listed Cathedral and the conversion of Grade II listed 19th-century Oakfield House into a popular pub at Chester Zoo.