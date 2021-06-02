A STRONG advocate of women in tech has launched a marketing consultancy to further develop York's technology scene.

Bethan Vincent is embarking on a new venture with a focus on building marketing strategies for technology and biosciences companies.

The 30-year-old will be drawing on previous experience as a marketing manager at Bytemark and, most recently, the marketing director at Netsells, the York software and product development agency.

She plans to develop Bethan Vincent consultancy into a multi-disciplinary marketing agency for tech companies looking to scale and accelerate their growth. Focusing on brand and performance marketing, the service will work on sustainable marketing strategies.

Bethan will operate from a new co-working space at The Catalyst at York Science Park, having been accepted onto the Phase One Incubator Programme.

Olivia Chatten, business development manager of York Science Park, said: "It's fantastic to have Bethan as part of Phase One. We're extremely proud to be able to support a business that plans to employ local people and expand the reputation of York as a technology hub."

Bethan said: “I’m incredibly excited about the opportunities the tech sector will provide over the coming years. I’m so proud to be part of driving forward this industry here in York.”

She is a regular participant at Women in Tech York events, and a member of the City of York’s Skills and Employability Council. As a History graduate, Bethan has also lent her marketing skills to the Enterprise programme at the University of York.

She also has long-term goals across the pond, drawing upon her Silicon Valley contacts, having addressed audiences in the UK and US on topics such as marketing, technology and diversity.

Keen to encourage younger generations to consider careers in digital, Bethan said: “I’m extremely passionate about growing York’s tech sector and inspiring others. I believe this industry is a key part of ‘levelling-up’ the city and providing high-value employment for generations to come.”

She added: “The pandemic has taught me that there’s no ‘right time’ to do anything risky. With that in mind, the decision to jump into the unknown became easier. After experiencing first-hand the challenges of effectively marketing technology companies, I knew that I could make a real impact by providing my services and expertise to more businesses.”