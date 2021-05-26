PEOPLE are being urged to be 'kind and respectful' to staff and volunteers at York's mass vaccination centre after some turned abusive while waiting for their jab.
Nimbuscare, which runs the centre at York's former Askham Bar Park & Ride site, tweeted that it appreciated people were anxious, but some visitors had been 'rude and disrespectful' to our staff.'
"We will not accept this kind of behaviour," they said. "Please remember, we're human too."
A spokeswoman said today that poor behaviour from visitors had been an issue from time to time, but it had been particularly bad on Friday when there was a 'bit of a wait - about 30 minutes.'
She said: "We do warn people to allow for a wait as it can get busy and some people come early - but some people get quite abusive.
"This is the first pandemic of its size in a century. Healthcare is not limitless and the people who work within it aren't limitless.
"We're urging people to work with us, be nice to each other and respect each other."
