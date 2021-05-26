IS this your bike?
North Yorkshire Police say they have recovered two bicycles which are believed to have been stolen from the York area and have issued an appeal to reunite them with their owners.
The bikes have been recovered as part of an investigation into a series of thefts in the York area. They are:
A MERIVA BIG NINE
A SCOTT ASPECT – black and turquoise
A police spokesman said: "If you or anyone you know has had bikes like this stolen and can provide sufficient proof of purchase please contact North Yorkshire Police as soon as possible by calling 101, select option 2 and ask for Nic Jackson or you can email nic.jackson@northyorkshire.police.uk
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210108222."
