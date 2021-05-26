THE number of people with dementia in York will increase by 39 per cent in the next 10 years, according to the Alzheimer's Society, amid concerns over a lack of drugs to cure the condition.

NHS Digital figures show that 1,482 older people in York have a dementia diagnosis, however the number of those living with the condition is estimated to be around 2,768. Research by the Alzheimer's Society predicts that the number will swell to 3,860 in 2030.

Without drugs to cure or slow down the condition, the charity warned that many families are relying on inadequate social care without "the support they need to live".

Kate Lee, chief executive officer at the Alzheimer's Society, said: “Lack of time and dementia-specific training among the often overworked and underpaid care workforce means people with dementia aren’t getting the support they need to live.

"From the man with dementia forced to choose between a hot meal and a wash during a home care visit, to the woman rushed to hospital dehydrated because carers weren’t trained in dementia – poor care is all too common.

“Decades of chronic underfunding and neglect have led to a care system that’s difficult to access, costly, inadequate, and deeply unfair.

“This cannot be the kind of society that we expect today and that we want to grow old in."

The charity estimated the total cost of caring for people with dementia in York to be around £110 million - a figure expected to increase to £170 million by 2030.

Cllr Carol Runciman, Executive Member for Health and Adult Social Care at City of York Council, echoed the charity's feelings in a statement.

Cllr Runciman said: "Recognising the toll that the past year has taken on the most vulnerable amongst us, this year’s budget saw us pledge £150k to further support dementia and mental health provision in the city. While dementia isn’t curable yet, the care system is - it is time the Prime Minister honours his promises and sets out realistic and urgent reform of social care, which has been underfunded for decades.”

The Council added that it is working towards a 'dementia friendly' city status and works with people with dementia and their carers on improvement strategies.

The Department for Health and Social Care said the reform and funding arrangements are complex but options to deliver the commitment are under consideration. The Prime Minister pledged to overhaul social care when he was elected back in 2019.

A spokesperson said: "We are committed to significantly increasing research funding to improve detection and care for people living with all kinds of dementia, and as part of our 2020 Challenge on Dementia, the Government has already spent £344 million on dementia research in the past five years.

“We have pledged to improve adult social care to give everyone who needs care the dignity and security they deserve and are committed to bringing forward a long-term plan to reform the social care system later this year.”

Across England, the health and social care cost for those with dementia is expected to reach £50.5 billion when the unpaid support from family and friends is factored in.

The costs refer to the entire sum required to support older people living with dementia, rather than the extra cost of dementia care alone.

Ms Lee added: "The legacy of this terrible year must be a reformed social care system, which is free at the point of use and put on an equal footing with the NHS.

"That’s why Alzheimer’s Society has launched its Cure the Care System campaign, calling on Governments to honour their promise to rebuild the broken social care system with a concrete budgeted plan, including a funding solution – because dementia isn’t curable yet, but the care system is."