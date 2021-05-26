One of York's top heritage organisations has welcomed plans for a 200-acre community woodland on the western edge of the city - but has warned it will NOT be a 'quick fix' to help the council meet its ambitious carbon emission targets.

York Civic Trust says the proposed woodland between Knapton and Harewood Whin is a 'fantastic opportunity..for providing access to nature for the city's residents.'

But in a detailed response to the city council's community woodland consultation, which closes today, it added: "The planting of the proposed trees will make only a marginal carbon-storage contribution by 2030. This is due to young trees being relatively unsubstantial and so ill-suited to store carbon. The proposed trees would have a positive carbon-storage contribution within, say, a generation...but long after the ambitious 2030 date. Any carbon-storage benefit will ..not (be) a short-term, quick fix."

Nevertheless, the Trust has welcomed the proposals. It says it would like to see walking trails and public facilities on the Knapton side of the wood, with denser, more nature-rich woodland to the west. It has called for a 'forest school', with an area of land nearby left to 'regenerate naturally' as an educational project for schoolchildren. And it has even suggested a name for the woodland - 'Whinny Woods', based on the name 'Whinny Fields' on historic maps.

The council has been asking people to say exactly what kind of community woodland they'd like to see. The consultation was due to end last week, but was extended until today.

People can still be involved even after today, said Cllr Paula Widdowson, the council's executive member for environment and climate change. Sign up to the council's woodlands contacts list (york.gov.uk/form/YorkCommunityWoodland Updates) and it will keep you informed of developments. "We’ll let you know when there are opportunities to get involved," Cllr Widdowson said.