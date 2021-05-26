ANYBODY aged 30 will be able to get their Covid-19 vaccination from today (May 26).

The NHS will begin to ask one million more people aged 30 and 31 by text over the coming days to get their jab, leaving only adults between 18 and 29 yet to get the nod to come forward.

Since opening up to people in their thirties, nearly four million appointments have been booked nationwide.

The NHS has now delivered almost 32 million first doses of the jab, and well over 19 million of adults have had both doses, meaning they have maximum protection from the virus.

The NHS is urging everyone who is eligible to take up the offer of a jab at one of the 1,600 locations across the country including at Askham Bar in York.

GP and national medical director for primary care Dr Nikki Kanani said: “Getting the vaccine is the single most important step we can take to protect ourselves, our families and our communities against COVID-19 with the jabs saving thousands of lives already and today the biggest and most successful NHS covid vaccination programme in history is rolling out to everyone in their thirties.

“The offer of a vaccine doesn’t expire so if you are eligible and haven’t booked please do come forward when you’re invited to.”

On the advice of the government and Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), people aged 50 and over and the clinically vulnerable are having their second doses brought forward to counter the spread of the Indian variant. Nobody needs to contact the NHS and people will be told to rebook if they need to.

NHS England’s lead for the NHS vaccination programme, Dr Emily Lawson said: “This weekend the biggest NHS vaccination programme in history hit another outstanding and important milestone with more than 50 million life-saving jabs being administered across the country in under six months.

“The success of the NHS vaccination programme is not a happy accident - it’s the result of exceptional planning, targeted delivery and people’s determination to protect their patients, friends and communities as fast as possible.”

By following a link and easy booking steps, people can book both jabs at the same time and can choose from a list of NHS Vaccination Centres or pharmacy-led vaccination services as well as some GP-led sites.

When invited, people will be able to book at one of the vaccination centre, pharmacy or general practice sites across the country that are available through the national booking service.

Text invitations appear as an alert from ‘NHSvaccine’, including a web link to the NHS website to reserve an appointment. More appointments are being added to the National Booking Service every day.

People who cannot go online can call the service on 119 instead to book their jab.

People 39 and under who are eligible and pregnant women will be offered the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine in line with recently updated JCVI guidance.