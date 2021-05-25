POLICE are hunting a man wanted for robbery.
North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for the public’s help to locate 21-year-old, Kailib Sean William Farrant from Scarborough.
Farrant failed to appear at court this month for a robbery offence and police have a warrant for his arrest. He is possibly in Scarborough but also has links to West Yorkshire and Humberside.
North Yorkshire Police Detective Constable, David Adams, said: “If the public can offer any information or assistance in locating Mr Farrant please make contact with North Yorkshire Police at the earliest opportunity. I would also like to take this opportunity to appeal to Mr Farrant directly to come forward and help himself.
“Mr Farrant, I urge you to consider what you are doing about this and consider your actions and how failing to hand yourself in could affect you in respect of this matter. I can assure you that the police will not stop in our efforts to look for you, locate you and arrest you.”
If you have any information about Farrant’s whereabouts, please call 101 quoting ref: 12210124273
