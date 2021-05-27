POPULAR pop-up tipi bars will be returning to two locations in York next month in time for summer.

With the weather taking a warmer turn, the SOL AST will open in the grounds of the Principal Hotel on Friday, June 18, while THOR'S tipi will be in Parliament Street from Monday, June 21.

The planning application for the SOL AST bar, lodged with City of York Council earlier this year, said it would have space for up to 250 customers and create 60 jobs, with the tent in place until August 31 2021.

The plans, which were said to be a way to boost the economic recovery by redesigning event spaces for post-Covid city centre growth, attracted letters of support from the Principal Hotel, The York Business Improvement District and Eboracum security.

Amanda Monaghan, director of THOR’S tipi, said: "The set-up of both THOR'S and SOL AST are the perfect mix of outdoor and indoor environments to help visitors relax and enjoy themselves in this unique moment in time.

"We cannot thank both Make It York and The Principal Hotel for all their support in helping us return this year.

"The past year has been tough for so many people and this is our chance to celebrate the important things - friends and love.

"We’ve been designing some exciting interiors for both sites, including new neon selfie walls, lush florals, beautiful lighting and bespoke seating areas. In true THOR’S style there will be a big reveal in Parliament Street – and you'll just have to wait until we open to find out more."

Visitors to SOL AST, which means light and love in old Norse, can expect an Ibiza vibe, with cabanas, a bespoke THOR’S playlist and food from Frango Eduardo, serving Piri-Piri grilled chicken and chips.

At THOR’S tipi, guests will be able to relax in the city centre and enjoy a tropical-inspired drink, cozy evenings around fire pits, and DJ sets on weekends.

There will also be food from six local street food vendors - Yuzu Street Food, Indocine by Krep, Shambles Kitchen, Sloppy’s Burgers, Stam & Maria, The York Roast Co and Donut Kitchen.

Alex Hardcastle, THOR’S mixoloigst, said: "We’re creating a diverse menu for each bar. Tere’ll be some firm favourites alongside new concepts.

"After the year we've all had we get the feeling people are wanting to push the boat out and really treat themselves, so we’re also introducing some Champagnes and English Sparkling to the menu at SOL AST. And of course, there’ll be our famous frozen cocktails in Parliament Street, including a Pornstar Martini Slushy. If we can’t go to Cancun, we’ll bring the fun to York."

For the safety of customers, both bars will continue to offer QR code ordering and table service, as well as ensuring the latest COVID-secure guidance is being followed.

The THOR'S tipi brand was part of the Christmas offering in seven major cities in 2019, serving up more than 170,000 pints of beer, 55,000 cups of hot chocolate and 125,000 cups of mulled wine and cider.

It also runs summer events in the gardens at The Principal Hotel, York.

The team has worked on events up and down the country, including many of the UK’s biggest festivals, such as Wilderness, Download, Leeds Festival, V-Fest.