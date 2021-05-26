THE newly-created Tour De York challenge is inviting cyclists to embark on a 100km circuit of York.

Created by CTC North Yorkshire for Bike Week 2021, the grand tour invites riders to pick a day, start point and direction and set off on a beautiful tour of York's surrounding villages and towns.

The route - which you can download via BikeMap or GPS - includes Haxby, Newton-on-Ouse, Cattal, past Selby into Tadcaster, Appleton Roebuck, Naburn, Elvington and Stamford Bridge.

You can do it alone or with friends and there's no need to enter the challenge. It is not a race or a time trial so take your time and enjoy the ride.

On completion you can add your name to the list of completers and claim a free mudguard sticker from CTC North Yorkshire. There is also a list of coffee stops on the page so you can work in a scenic refreshment pitstop.

You can find out more by visiting https://yorkrides.wixsite.com/tour-de-york

What is Bike Week?

This year's Bike Week, delivered by Cycling UK, will take place from May 30 to June 5 with the theme of 'health and wellbeing'.

In a bid to encourage more of us to hop on our bikes, Bike Week is dedicated to sharing the benefits of cycling in daily life and the impact it can have on our health and environment.

Cycling to work can mean you have a 45 per cent lower risk of developing cancer and a 46 per cent lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

If you cycle regularly in adulthood, you can enjoy a level of fitness equivalent to someone 10 years younger.

If all cycle journeys increased from the current level of 2 per cent to 25 per cent by 2050, the collective benefit would be £248bn.

It is encouraging people to take part in #7DaysOfCycling with route inspiration available on www.cyclinguk.org/routes

Whether it's popping to the shops or a ride to work, several prizes are up for grabs if you log your journeys across the seven day period with Cycling UK.