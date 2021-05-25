A PIONEERING woodmeadow between York and Selby has welcomed schools back for outdoor learning as the lockdown eases.

Woodmeadow Trust, which runs the award-winning Three Hagges at Escrick, played host to 61 pupils from Boroughbridge Primary School for a day of nature, learning and fun. This was the first school visit since stricter lockdown measures were imposed last autumn.

Angela Ferguson, education officer at Woodmeadow Trust, said: “Connecting with nature and learning outdoors are memorable parts of a school education. It provides depth to curriculum subjects and it keeps children connected with the environment, not only for enjoyment, knowledge and respect for the planet, but also for improved health and wellbeing.”

Years 4, 5 and 6 pupils took part in a range of outdoor workshops including pond dipping, habitat building and mini beast safaris, which were all linked to the national science curriculum ‘Living Things and Their Habitats’ lesson plan.

Emma Ryan, assistant head teacher, said: “We all had a wonderful day learning outdoors at Three Hagges Woodmeadow. The variety of workshops, the teachers, the volunteers and the organisation of the day was superb. The day exceeded all expectations and covered everything in the lesson plan. It is wonderful to be learning outside the classroom and great to see the children so engaged, happy and enthusiastic.”

Angela added: “I was delighted to welcome schools back to Three Hagges Woodmeadow. Education is key to our work here at Woodmeadow Trust and it was wonderful to see excited and enthusiastic children building habitats, finding new creatures, as well as understanding the intricate life and biodiversity that the woodmeadow offers.”

Woodmeadow Trust’s outdoor education programme educates school children in subjects that promote understanding of biodiversity and ecology and are carefully combined with the national curriculum.

Get in touch by visiting www.woodmeadowtrust.org.uk or email enquiries@woodmeadowtrust.org.uk