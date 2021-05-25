YOU still have until tomorrow to have your say on York's new 'community woodland' - the 200 acres of farmland just to the west of York on which the city council plans to plant at least 50,000 trees.

The council has been asking the people of York to say exactly what kind of woodland they'd like to see on the land between the outer ring road just past Knapton and Harewood Whin.

Should it be thick, unspoiled woodland that is mainly about the wildlife, with just a few narrow paths? An open, public woodland, with wide glades, picnic areas, a café and even an outdoor event area? Or something in between?

Map showing the site of the community woodland. Image: city of York Council

The consultation was due to end last week.

"But we extended the initial consultation period to May 26 to allow for even more residents to share their thoughts on the project," said Cllr Paula Widdowson, the authority's executive member for environment and climate change.

You can have your say here

Once the consultation is closed, people's thoughts and ideas will be incorporated into a final woodland design, Cllr Widdowson said.

And even with the initial consultation over, there will still be plenty of ways to get involved in the project, she stressed

Sign up to the council's woodlands contacts list and it will keep you informed of developments. "Through these updates we’ll let you know when there are opportunities to get involved in helping shape the woodland," Cllr Widdowson said.

York Civic Trust is an enthusiastic backer of the project - and has already submitted a detailed response to the council.

"The community woodland is a fantastic opportunity," said chief executive Andrew Morrison. "We really hope that the aspiration and purpose of the woodland is clearly thought through and that it can become a significant asset in the city for carbon capture and for providing access to nature for the city's residents.'

One of the possible 'design concepts' for the community woodland. Image: City of York Council