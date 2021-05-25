A MAN remains in hospital with very serious injuries after a crash between a car and an ambulance which shut a road near York.
North Yorkshire Police say they are now appealing for witnesses to a collision, as The Press reported at the time, happened in Sheriff Hutton on Sunday (23 May).
It involved a white Ford Fiesta and an ambulance and the driver of the car, a man in his 40s, sustained very serious injuries and currently remains in hospital.
The ambulance was responding to another incident when the collision happened, at around 5.55pm on Moor Lane, near Lilling Lane and Rice Lane.
A police spokesman said: "Investigators are asking anyone who saw either vehicle in the moments leading up to the collision, anyone who dashcam footage, or anyone who has any other information to contact North Yorkshire Police.
"Please call 101, select option 2 and ask for Nicola Gill. You can also email Nicola.gill@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Please quote ref 12210123917."
Comments are closed on this article.