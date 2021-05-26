COMING to the Theatre Royal next month - a form of 'aerial ballet' that's oddly appropriate to our post-pandemic times.
Circus and visual theatre troupe Ockham’s Razor describe their show This Time, featuring a cast ranging in age from 13 to 60, as a meditation on 'love, support and struggle in families ...how we are strong in different ways at different times in our lives'.
"Featuring a series of aerial frames which are raised from floor to ceiling, the four performers lift, push and cradle each other through thresholds and over ledges," the company says. "Bodies are suspended high in the air and swung close to the ground in innovative new takes on trapeze and swinging cradle. (This is) a show about time, age and the stories we tell ourselves."
This Time runs at the Theatre Royal on June 8 and 9 at 8pm.Tickets from £15 from 01904 623558 or yorktheatreroyal.co.uk