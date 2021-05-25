YORK-BORN Premier League star Ben Godfrey has been named in England’s provisional squad for the 2021 European Championships.
Former York City defender Godfrey has played for the England Under-21s - including earlier this year - but is yet to collect a senior cap.
Godfrey began his professional career with the Minstermen, breaking through from the Academy and making his first-team debut at the age of 17.
The defender went on to play 15 times for his hometown club before securing a move to Norwich City.
After four years at Norwich, the 23-year-old moved to the Premier League with Everton where he has impressed during the 2020/21 season.
He is joined by Goodison Park team-mates Jordan Pickford and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the provisional squad.
Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate chose to name an expanded provisional squad on Tuesday rather than his final 26-man squad, which must be submitted by June 1.
Former York loanee keeper Nick Pope will miss out through injury.