The appointment of Martin Bashir as Religion Editor of the BBC and the subsequent revelations about the organisation’s cover up of his conduct tells us all much about the principles of BBC senior executives.
Time for a clear out.
JA Whitmore, Orchard Paddock, Haxby
Geoff’s changing views of the under-fire BBC
Nice one Geoff Robb.
On August 8, 2020, Geoff wrote in the Press: ‘I will willingly carry on paying my full TV licence when I am 75’.
On May 24, 2021, he writes: ‘End the licence fee now... The BBC are a disgrace, let them fade away’.
Well said Geoff. Now you are 75 you realise why the rest of the herd were incensed when the Tories smashed yet another promise.
William Moore, Lochrin Place, York