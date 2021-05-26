I write in support of the continuation by City of York Council of The Groves traffic scheme.
Since its introduction last September, the community has benefited from a major improvement in the local environment. The roar of traffic has been replaced by the sound of blackbirds and the clock striking at the Minster. Air pollution has been reduced as a consequence of substantially lower traffic levels.
My observation is that the new traffic signals at the junction of Monkgate and Lord Mayor’s Walk have helped the flow of traffic rerouted because of the Groves closures.
In addition, being able to step into the road off narrow local pavements during the pandemic has helped in giving other people space.
One improvement could be the introduction of rising bollards on Penleys Grove Street to allow emergency vehicles (and possibly vehicles leaving the funeral home) a through route.
I look forward to the scheme becoming permanent.
Paul Feldman, St Johns Place, Penleys Grove Street, York
