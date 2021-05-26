I refer to the recent letters from Danny Golding and Elizabeth M Harris regarding the loss of disabled parking spaces for those of us who need it.
I rarely go into town, much as I would like to, because I use a wheel chair.
Blake Street used to be my spot to park because it is local for shops and banks. If there are not any spaces there, then I would try Castle Mills car park. But there are some quite steep slopes and being self-propelled, they are difficult to negotiate.
The latest closure, which involves Castlegate now being adorned with tables and chairs, has made it difficult for me to wheel myself down there.
Would it be so hard to designate areas for disabled parking around the central area of the city?
York survives on the tourist industry and I agree that businesses want to capitalise on the income as much as possible. But please remember that residents need to have access as well.
Carolyn J Bovingdon, Lynwood View, Copmanthorpe
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment