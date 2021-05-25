A MULTI-MILLION pound project is underway to conserve one of York Minster’s treasures.
As The Press reported earlier today, a new conservation project has started on York Minster’s medieval St Cuthbert Window as part of a five-year, £5 million bid to conserve the medieval masterpiece, which is one of the largest surviving narrative windows in the world, and the stonework of its surrounding transept.
Experts from York Glaziers Trust have begun to remove all 152 stained glass panels from the window, which tells the story of the life and miracles of one of Northern England’s most significant saints.
