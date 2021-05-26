An extraordinary capacity to care has been displayed this last year.

Charities have stepped up their work to new levels, millions of people have volunteered their time, money and experience, and everyday acts of kindness have become embedded in our communities.

Medicines were delivered, and the world-beating vaccine programme has been made possible because people have cared enough to step forward.

When the nation was locked down, many reached out, ensuring everyone could manage, and where not, found the solutions to meet their needs.

In streets across the city neighbours talked for the first time and are now the firmest of friends.

Lifelines have been thrown to those on their own.

The elderly, lonely and isolated, received calls and contact to help them through the most difficult moments of this last year.

Others have filled their days with acts of generosity to push through these times.

This year has proved that we are at our best when we serve one another, gaining mutual benefit from our actions and interactions and most of all deepening our relationships as we weave ourselves together.

As someone once said, when we look at the back of a tapestry, it is untidy, as the threads of life cross over in many different ways. But when we turn the tapestry over there is a beautiful picture displayed.

This is a great analogy of the life we live together.

It can be messy, but nothing can describe the beauty volunteering creates.

As the Shadow Minister for Civil Society, I work closely with charities, social businesses, community groups and people who simply reach out of their own volition to make life better for someone else.

York has one of the highest levels of ‘social capital’ in the country, and everyday there are people that give of themselves to do something, often quite ordinary, that has an extraordinary impact.

I have spent this last 14 months, as the Shadow Minister, meeting hundreds of organisations in York and across the country.

These range from very small charities that just ‘do’ to meet need in their community to the multimillion-pound national charities who have global reach through their work.

It is truly staggering.

In all there are around 168,000 charities, each occupying its own space in society to meet a specific need, supported by 20 million volunteer; mind-blowing.

Here in York, organisations co-ordinate through York CVS who do tremendous work across our city, often leading the way.

Recently it opened its new Volunteer Centre, matching people to volunteering opportunities to meet the ever changing and deepening needs here in York.

However, it has been a tough year, as I have frequently reminded the Prime Minister.

Charities have needed support too.

They have lost £10bn in income and yet demand has exploded.

Their need for recovery support could not be greater as they lead the social recovery.

However, over this last year, despite the outstanding work of the sector to pick up every possible kind of need, including from the state, they have not had anywhere near the support they have required.

But still, charities have shown extraordinary resilience and determination that nothing will stand in their way.

There is something we can all do, as we enter Volunteers’ Week (1 – 7 June).

We can say thank you, make the decision to volunteer ourselves, make a donation to a local cause or drop something into the foodbank.

We are all pieces in the jigsaw that determines what our community is.

Without us each playing our part, there will most certainly be a gap.

So, this is the week of new beginnings.

Reach out to your neighbours, community or city with an act of kindness.

You will receive so much more than you are able to give, and will make such a difference to others too.

In Parliament, this week, I also will be leading for Labour on the first of two pieces of legislation about charities. The Dormant Assets Bill, is debated for the first time, and will release dormant financial assets to fund ‘social and environmental’ good causes.

In York, I too will be visiting local charities over the next week and start by saying to all of you, “Thank you”.