YORK is among the top ten cities in the country with the best environments for healthy skin, a study has found.

Skincare brand Clarins analysed the combination of pollution, humidity, temperature, precipitation and wind to identify the best (and worst) skin health environments.

The ratings are defined by a comparative rating between locations, it said.

Sunderland came out top thanks to what Clarins described as "low levels of skin-damaging features" and was closely followed by Newcastle upon Tyne and Royal Leamington Spa.

York came in sixth place, beaten by Dundee and Edinburgh to a spot in the top five.

At the other end of the scale, Stevenage, Luton and Northampton were named as the worst locations for skin health.

The only Yorkshire location on the list was Sheffield, coming it at eighth place.

This is due to the higher levels of pollutants, wind, humidity, temperature, and precipitation, all of which interact negatively with the skin and can cause dryness, irritation, and the exacerbation of conditions like eczema or psoriasis.

Searches through Google for terms relating to skin health have increased 18 per cent since September.

Speaking of the study, Marie Schmid, Head of Training at Clarins, said: “We know good skin health comes from an array of factors, including the products we use, the foods we eat, the amount of water we ingest, and so on. What’s been interesting from a skin health perspective in the pandemic is that while our skin hasn’t been as affected by the outdoor elements, it has been affected by the stresses - and face masks - associated with the pandemic.

“Looking ahead to a post-lockdown Britain, we’re all excited to get back outdoors and our study reveals the best places to go if you want to give your skin a real treat.

“At the same time, we encourage everyone - regardless of age, gender or ethnicity - to remain vigilant to their skin health."