A YORK man has put himself in contention for the city’s ‘big chip man’ title - after finding a whopping French fry while making his tea.

Last year Oliver Dale, from Huntington, became a local celebrity after finding a seven inch chip while making his dinner during the first national lockdown. He decided to get in touch with The Press to “lift people’s spirits during a difficult time”.

Now, another resident claims to have found a larger chip. Frank Smith, of Heworth, says he found a McCain’s chip which measures in at 7.5 inches in length.

Frank, 77, said: “I found it about a month ago and I was shocked, I just kept it for a laugh.

“Then I came across the ‘big chip man’ article and thought I’d measure the one I found - and it turned out to be bigger.”

Frank said he purchased the bag of chips from the Morrison’s store in Foss Islands in the city.

Responding to the news, York’s original ‘big chip man’ Oliver said: “I was on my way home from dropping my son off at nursery when I heard a giant chip had been discovered . Congratulations, this is a brilliant find and one for the record books.

“It’s amazing that something as lighthearted as this is bringing people together and getting them talking. Welcome to the big chip club hall of fame.”

Oliver has used his title to organise numerous fundraisers - all to support York Hospital through the Covid-19 pandemic.

So far, Oliver has raised £2,229 for the hospital charity.

As well as his fundraisers, which included running 100km over 10 days, Oliver has used any money he made from the original story, which made national headlines, to support the charity.

The story also featured on BBC’s Have I Got News For You last year.