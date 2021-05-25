A POPULAR Asian restaurant chain is recruiting staff for its two branches in York.
Wagamama is looking to fill five full-time roles for kitchen porters or chefs for both its city centre and York Designer Outlet restaurants.
York Jobcentre Plus has teamed up with Wagamama to hold a virtual, sector-based work academy programme, offering training and a guaranteed job interview.
Candidates should be at least 19. Training will include a food hygiene certificate and a focus on the values of Wagamama's brand which is a celebration of Asian food and Japanese favourites.
Those who complete the programme will be invited to an interview with Wagamama which will be a two-hour session at the restaurant where candidates can decide if the role is right for them.
The course starts on Tuesday, June 1, and runs from 9.30am to 3.30pm until June 11.
Wagamama is looking for people who can work as part of a team, who are focussed on creating a brilliant experience for guests, who are passionate about food and service and who will take pride in cooking the brand's dishes.
Anyone interested should contact their work coach at the Jobcentre.