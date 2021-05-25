A DRIVER has admitted a string of offences following a late-night city centre collision.
Liam Leslie Mulgrew, 27, was arrested after a car hit a lamppost and buildings in Gillygate shortly before 10.50pm on May 4.
York magistrates decided their sentencing powers were insufficient to punish him appropriately.
They sent him to York Crown Court to be sentenced by a judge.
He will appear before the higher court on June 11
Mulgrew, of Lady Mill Garth, Crombie Avenue, Clifton, was released on unconditional bail.
He was originally charged with careless driving.
But when he appeared before York Magistrates Court, the Crown Prosecution Service increased the charge to dangerous driving.
He pleaded guilty to the more serious charge and resisting a police officer on Gillygate on May 4.
He also admitted failure to provide a blood specimen at York Hospital under drink and drug driving legislation.
Following his arrest, a search at Fulford Road Police Station found some cocaine. He pleaded guilty to possessing drugs.
Magistrates banned him from the road under an interim disqualification order.
The exact length of his driving ban will be set by the judge who sentences him.
