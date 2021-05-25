A FAMILY-RUN fish and chip shop near York is dishing out free portions of scampi to customers this Friday in a bid to promote the British bitesize treat.

Millers Fish & Chips in Haxby has partnered with Love Seafood by Seafish to promote scampi as an option for people to consider as an alternative to the usual takeaway favourite.

Scampi can be a great way to introduce children to seafood and is a delicious treat for any day of the week, Seafish said.

The business, which can be found in the heart of the village, is giving away free taster portions of their delicious scampi to the first 50 people to visit.

The giveaway comes in the run up to National Fish & Chip Day, which will take place on Friday, June 4 and is a celebration of the nation’s favourite takeaway dish and the people who cook and serve this classic.

Nick Miller, owner of Millers Fish & Chips said: “We’re so excited to be celebrating scampi this weekend and hope to see lots of locals and visitors popping down to get their hands on a free portion – but people should be quick as once the 50 free portions are gone, they’re gone! But that doesn’t mean you can’t choose scampi on your next visit too!

“Miller’s has been a family business for almost 80 years and our scampi has been a firm favourite for many of our customers. I recommend scampi to anyone who loves our traditional battered cod. Not only is it easy to share with the family, it’s so fresh and goes perfectly with our chips, mushy peas and tartare sauce.”

To get a free portion, head to Miller's on Friday, May 28 from 12pm to get a taster scampi portion and for some first-place finger food, ask your local fish and chip shop for scampi next time you visit.

Seafish is a public body which supports the seafood industry in the UK and encourages people to eat more seafood. Seafish has created a guide to quick and easy scampi meals on its website, www.loveseafood.co.uk