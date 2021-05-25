A PATIENT believed to be suffering from Covid has been admitted to a York trust hospital and is being treated in intensive care.
The York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust revealed today that it was now treating one confirmed or suspected Covid-19 patient, who was currently in ICU.
The trust said yesterday that it had no Covid patients for the first time since the pandemic began in March last year, having had 242 such patients at the peak of the most recent wave on January 26.
Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust also tweeted that for the first day since August 28, it had zero inpatients with Covid-19 in Harrogate District Hospital.
"Thank you to our hospital-based colleagues for their immense efforts throughout the past year and a bit," it said. "An incredible effort.
"And thank you to our local communities for following guidance, making sacrifices, being understanding and doing your bit. Especially if you've had the vaccine. Please, keep following the guidance and remain vigilant.
"We are likely to see little spikes in Covid-positive admissions as lockdown continues to ease, but it’s a real positive to see that 0 today."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment