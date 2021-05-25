A WOMAN has died and a man has been arrested.
North Yorkshire Police say an investigation is underway after they were called out to attend the sudden death of woman in Harrogate yesterday (Monday, May 24).
Police were called by the ambulance service to a report of a sudden death of a woman in King's Road, Harrogate, at about 9.15am.
A police spokesperson said: "A man in his 40s at the property was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.
"He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue."
