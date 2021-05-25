YORK looks set to enjoy a sunny and warm bank holiday weekend after one of its wettest Mays on record.
BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup says there will be two more days of cool showery weather today and tomorrow before temperatures start to rise and the sun starts to come out.
Thursday should be sunny with a maximum temperature of 18C and, after a cloudier Friday, Saturday should see more sunshine and a maximum of 19C and Sunday should be even sunnier with a top temperature of 20C.
Bank Holiday Monday should see more sunshine, with a maximum of 19C.
