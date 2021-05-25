A DRIVER was arrested after a roadside breath test showed they were more than three times the legal limit.
North Yorkshire Police say they have been taking part in UN Global Road Safety Week, stopping a number drivers who were dealt with for traffic offences with vehicles seized for no insurance or tax across the force area.
Sgt Paul Cording said he stopped a driver in Robin Hood's Bay yesterday.
He said: "The final day of UN RoadSafetyWeek2021 and along with my NYorksRPG team we headed East today. Reports of an RTC at lunchtime and we had one in custody blowing 126 at the roadside (the legal limit is 35)."
