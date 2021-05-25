COUNCIL chiefs today welcomed the "important milestone" for York Hospital - after it was revealed on Monday the site currently had NO Covid patients.

But they urged against complacency - and stressed it was essential that everyone continued to take precautions.

As reported by The Press on Monday, York and Scarborough Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said it was the first time since the pandemic began in March last year that there were no patients being treated for coronavirus at York Hospital.

The trust, which runs York Hospital and also Scarborough Hospital, was treating a total of 242 Covid patients at the height of the most recent wave of the pandemic on January 26, with seven wards at York devoted to patients with the coronavirus.

Sharon Stoltz, City of York Council director of public health, said it was “positive news” that the number of Covid-19 cases in hospitals across the country, and in York, were now low.

She added: “However we can’t afford to be complacent. It is essential that we all continue to wash our hands regularly, wear a face covering in enclosed public places, keep a safe distance from others, make sure you have a good flow of fresh air when meeting others and take up your Covid vaccination when invited.

"Making symptom-free testing part of your routine is an important way to identify those people who may have the infection but don’t show any symptoms.”

Cllr Keith Aspden, the council’s leader and executive member for policy, strategy and partnerships, said: “As we start to reconnect with our friends and families, and enjoy all that our city has to offer, we can’t lose sight of the challenge still ahead of us.

“It is because of the efforts and sacrifices made by us all that we have been able protect our city and reach this important milestone. Let’s all keep going, and keep the people and places we love safe.”

The hospital trust said on Monday that it had discharged a total of 2,168 patients since the start of the pandemic, or who were no longer being treated as having Covid.

A spokesperson said: “That over 2,168 patients have successfully been treated for coronavirus and now discharged home from our hospitals to continue their recovery is a tremendous milestone, and is testament to the great care provided by our fantastic staff.

“It is also promising and reassuring that the overall number of inpatients who have tested positive for Covid-19 has fallen and is currently the lowest it has been since the pandemic began.”

The spokesperson added: “It remains essential that we all continue to play a part to reduce the spread of the virus by having the Covid-19 vaccination when invited to do so.”