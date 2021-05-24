A DISTRICT bordering York has the UK's lowest Covid rate after ZERO cases were confirmed in a seven day period.
Public Health England said Ryedale was the only district in the country to have no coronavirus infections in the week to May 19.
The next lowest was Hastings with one case.
Hambleton, which neighbours Ryedale, had only four cases, giving it a rolling rate of 4.4 per 100,000 population.
York's rate has fallen to 10.4 after 22 cases were confirmed in the week, with four more cases being confirmed today, while North Yorkshire's rate is down to 13.4 and East Yorkshire's is 21.1.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment