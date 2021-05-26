The Press Business Awards 2021 are being launched today to showcase the success stories of enterprise, innovation and resilience within our region.

Details of the categories, and how to enter, are featured in a special supplement in The Press today and on our website, and we will profile many of the businesses that enter over the coming weeks to give their achievements and contribution to the local economy the platform they deserve.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the awards, and has been made possible thanks to the strong support of our sponsors - including our headline sponsor Langleys Solicitors.

Writing for The Press, Tim Cross, managing partner of Langleys Solicitors, said the law firm was delighted to continue supporting businesses across North and East Yorkshire by sponsoring The Press Business Awards.

"From small businesses to large corporations, York has plenty to offer as the jewel in the county’s crown.

These annual awards are a great way to showcase the very best the region has to offer.

At Langleys we work with an array of businesses that are navigating challenging but exciting opportunities. Our clients range from real estate investors, family businesses and landowners, to education providers, business owners, high net worth private clients and large commercial organisations.

This unusual mix of clients is also reflected in our people. While some of our partners joined us as trainees, many of the people who work here took a different route into the law. For some this is a second career, having spent time in industry.

Others pursued alternatives paths to qualification, whether as a paralegal or a Chartered Legal Executive. Plenty studied something other than law at university.

For us, this is one of the cornerstones of our success. It is also what makes Yorkshire so inspiring, with a diverse group of people and businesses strengthening the whole region.

This determination and dedication to improving the lives of the people and businesses across the wider region is what we are looking for in contenders at the Press Business Awards.

The last year presented a unique set of circumstances that placed monumental strain on business owners, leaders and employees.

But there have also been many moments of excellence from the region’s businesses, who have adapted to the challenges.

We are excited to celebrate those businesses who have adopted a positive and proactive mindset to the way they work, which has meant York has been able to continue as a hive of activity and opportunity."

We wish everyone every the best of luck in entering the awards and celebrating success in business with you in November."