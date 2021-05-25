THE new Lord Mayor of York, who will be sworn in at a ceremony on Thursday morning, has announced which charities he will be fundraising for during the coming year.

Cllr Chris Cullwick will take over as Lord Mayor from Cllr Janet Looker.

He has chosen to support three organisations - mental health charity York Mind, homelessness prevention body SASH and The Wilberforce Trust, which supports people with visual and sensory impairments.

He will be sworn in at a socially-distanced ceremony at the York Assembly Rooms, joined by his wife Joy who will become Lady Mayoress.

Cllr Cullwick said: The Lady Mayoress Elect, Sheriff Elect, Sheriff’s Lady and I considered the selection of our charities very carefully. Particularly at this time that continues to be difficult for so many, there are so many charities that do such valuable work for the people of York.

"The three organisations we have chosen are addressing issues that are not only very pertinent at the moment but are also personally close to our hearts. We are delighted to be working with organisations that really make a difference in our city.”

Cllr Ashley Mason will become the Sheriff of York and said: “This year is clearly set to be different with limited major in-person events, but we are even more committed to ensure that we do everything we can to support these three amazing organisations.

"I am incredibly honoured to be joining Cllr Cullwick and the incoming civic party to represent our city and promote positive change here in York.

“I am very much looking forward to an enjoyable year, and hope the people of York will help us to raise funds to support our charities work.”

Cllr Cullwick has lived in York since 1984 and has been a Liberal Democrat councillor for Huntington and New Earswick since 2015.

He helped to establish foodbanks, Street Angels, York Schools and Youth Trust, Family Matters, Spurriergate Meeting Place and the One Voice Trust (a network of churches).

He was ordained in the Church of England more than 40 years ago and served most of this time in York, including ten years as a chaplain to the city based at York St John University chaplaincy.

His wife, Joy, is a psychotherapist and retired University lecturer. The couple have two sons and three grandchildren.

Cllr Cullwick has chosen Cllr Ashley Mason to serve as Sheriff, with his wife Danielle as Sherriff’s Lady.