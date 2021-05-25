WELCOME to the launch of The Press Business Awards 2021.

The region’s most prestigious business awards are back for their 30th year, once again shining a light on the success stories which make our region such an enviable place in which to live and work.

The Press is publishing a special launch supplement tomorrow, Wednesday, May 26, with all the details of this year's awards, including the 10 categories which are open for entries and showcasing our sponsors whose invaluable support has helped this year's 30th anniversary event happen.

As we toast three decades of showcasing enterprise and entrepreneurship in our community, I would like to invite you to join us in the search to find this year’s winners.

After such a tumultuous time for businesses, it is only right that we shout about the triumphs, recognise the resilience and celebrate the innovation and dynamic economic growth which has taken place within the different sectors and among businesses of all shapes and sizes.

Now is the time to shine the spotlight on businesses that have been exploiting new opportunities, creating wealth, employing more people and contributing to the local economy.

In the only regional awards of their kind, celebrating business from all sectors across York, North and East Yorkshire, the competition recognises the entrepreneurial success of individuals, small and large enterprises in various areas of best practice.

Get involved and help us to provide a platform for these stories which deserve wide-spread recognition.

Tell us if your company is a star performer, a fantastic employer, a renowned exporter or is committed to social responsibility.

We want to hear from businesses of all sizes, in all sectors. This a chance to highlight the work of small enterprises and family firms as well as the regional powerhouses and major employers.

We also want to hear about the big personalities, those people who bring something extra special to their workplace.

The Press is committed to telling great stories and shouting about the region.

One of the strengths of this area is that we get things done. One thing we are not so good at is talking about our achievements.

That is one of the reasons why these awards are so important and why we use them to showcase businesses across our patch in York, North and East Yorkshire.

Over three decades the awards have uncovered tales of determination and devotion, of overcoming challenges and seeking opportunities, and have introduced us to the people behind the scenes.

With a choice of 10 award categories, it is easy to see why our glittering ceremony in November will be a night of unrivalled celebrations.

We are honoured to welcome on board our headline sponsor for 2021 - Langleys Solicitors, a long-standing York law firm which goes the extra mile as the first and last line of defence for businesses of all shapes and sizes and finds solutions that work in the real world as well as the legal world.

The categories are: Small Business of the Year; Large Business of the Year; New Business of the Year; Exporter of the Year; Retail, Tourism or Leisure Business of the Year; Business Personality of the Year; Family Business of the Year; Socially Responsible Business of the Year; Business Innovation of the Year; and Employer of the Year.

The overall Press Business of the Year Award will be chosen from among the winners of these categories and announced on the night.

All finalists are invited to attend a black-tie dinner at York Racecourse on November 25. It is sure to be another unforgettable night but for now please visit yorkpress.co.uk/business/awards and send us your entries.

To be in with a chance of being crowned a Press Business Awards winner choose up to two categories and be a part of this regional celebration of business and entrepreneurship by entering online.

The Press Business Awards 2021 are open to all businesses in The Press’s circulation area of York, North and East Yorkshire.

Nadia Jefferson-Brown, Business Editor